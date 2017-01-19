New Firefighters On Chelan Fire & Rescue Crew

Chelan Fire and Rescue has six new firefighters on staff, thanks to the Federal Emergency Management Adminstration’s SAFER grants, now they have to be brought up to speed in what goes on here. Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Lemon says one of the conditions of the grant was that the new hires had to live in either Chelan or Douglas Counties:

Chief Lemon says the newcomers will mean a real improvement in service levels for the department, once they’re trained:

FEMA’s SAFER grant pays for the six firefighters for two years; after that, it is up to fire commissioners to find new monies to keep them on.