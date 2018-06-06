New Chelan Fire Commissioner

It’s been three months since Tom Peters resigned from the Chelan County Fire District 7 Commission. On Monday, almost three months later, the Chelan County Commission decided on a replacement. Once in April and again in May, the fire board met to consider the four applicants for the position. But neither time could the fire commissioners decide on a replacement. That’s when the County Commission came into the picture. Commissioner Doug England:

On Monday the County Commission unanimously appointed Jay Witherbee as the new fire commissioner. he’ll serve the remainder of Tom Peters’ term, which expires at the end of next year.