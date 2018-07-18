[7/18/18] New Administration at MOE Elementary

Posted in EducationTagged , ,

The Lake Chelan School District staff is expanding as the new school year gets closer. Eleven new teachers have been added to the faculty, and there is a new administrative staff at Morgen Owings Elementary, according to Superintendent Barry DiPaoli:

In addition there were staff changes: Heidi Busk, who was MOE’s Principal, is now in a central staff position to assist with coaching teachers in EL students. DiPaoli adds the District will launch a new website soon, and it should be up August 1st.