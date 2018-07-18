New Administration at MOE Elementary

The Lake Chelan School District staff is expanding as the new school year gets closer. Eleven new teachers have been added to the faculty, and there is a new administrative staff at Morgen Owings Elementary, according to Superintendent Barry DiPaoli:

In addition there were staff changes: Heidi Busk, who was MOE’s Principal, is now in a central staff position to assist with coaching teachers in EL students. DiPaoli adds the District will launch a new website soon, and it should be up August 1st.