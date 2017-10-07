Nearly 800 Positions Open Through Washington Service Corps

The Washington Service Corps and the Washington Reading Corps is seeking nearly 800 people interested in making a difference.

As part of the federal AmeriCorps program, which was recently funded for the 2017-18 program year, the Service Corps offers a a huge array of opportunities.

Dave Reed, Programs Director for Washington Service Corps says the program includes environmental stewardship, or a chance to help children, adults and veterans prepare for disasters, improve their health, prepare for careers and increase their computer, financial and basic skills…

Each host site, Reed says, submits an application to Washington Service Corps detailing programs and how that is serving needs in that community…

Members must be 17 years old and commit to nearly 11 months of community service, typically starting in August and September.

And, Reed says, there are quite a few positions currently open…

Reed says, locally, open positions include Cascadia Conservation District, Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council and Work Source Chelan…

Satisfy that service-seeker itch and join AmeriCorps.

Check out the various opportunities at Washington service corps.org – or call 1-888-713-6080.