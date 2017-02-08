[8/2/17] Near Drowning At Lakeside Park Over Weekend -21 Year Old Man Remains In Hospital
Posted in Health, Recreation
A 21 year old man remains hospitalized after what is for now being considered a near drowning at Lakeside Park Saturday afternoon.
Chelan Fire District 7 Assistant Chief, Mark Donnell, told KOZI the incident unfolded shortly before 5pm on Saturday, July 29th…
080217 Near Drowning 1:10 “..right off the dock.”
Chelan Fire & Rescue Crews, along with Chelan EMS was on scene for that near drowning.