NCW Forest Health Collaborative Celebrating Five Years of Forest Restoration

WENATCHEE -The North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative (NCWFHC.org)

and its partners are celebrating five years of collaborative work on national forest lands in

Okanogan and Chelan Counties. The NCWFHC works to advance the aquatic and terrestrial

restoration on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

In order to meet the challenge of increasing the pace and scale of restoration, the NCWFHC

was formed in 2013. The North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative is facilitated by

the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board (UCSRB.org), and is a diverse group of

organizations including timber industry, conservation groups, and local, state, federal and tribal

governments working with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest to create more resilient

forests and communities. For the past five years, the Collaborative has leveraged resources and

support to accelerate the planning and implementation of landscape-scale forest restoration on the

OWNF lands in the region. The NCWFHC and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are

working to achieve a vision to double the footprint of restoration in the next 10 years by building

early consensus on projects, addressing Forest Service capacity issues, and spreading the word

about the importance of having resilient forests and watersheds.

Treatments such as non-commercial thinning, brush removal, prescribed burning, and

commercial harvest are the most widely used active restoration treatments while strategic

management of natural disturbances can complement these activities. The Okanogan-Wenatchee

National Forest (OWNF) encompasses more than 4 million acres in Washington State and

stretches for a distance of about 180 miles from the Canadian border to the Goat Rocks

Wilderness.

The North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative is celebrating its five-year

anniversary of collaborative work with a quarterly meeting on June 6

th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Leavenworth Fire Station, 228 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, WA., as well as a celebration that evening at Der Hinterhof restaurant in Leavenworth beginning at 5 pm. There is a project tour June 7th to view restoration work currently being done on the Upper Wenatchee Pilot Project.

This project is a 75,000-acre area near Plain, WA., to restore forest health and resiliency,

reestablish forest structure, return fire to the landscape, and improve habitat and function. For

more information please contact Pete Teigen, North Central Washington Forest Health

Collaborative facilitator, at (509) 662-4710.

Links to information:

North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative, http://www.ncwfhc.org

Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board, http://www.ucsrb.org