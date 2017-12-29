National Weather Service Says Be Prepared For Hazardous Conditions On Roadways

The 24 hour weather forecast for Chelan Valley and surrounding areas, will likely test both your driving skills as well as your critical thinking process.

The National Weather Service warns that winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences and may be hazardous- especially to motorists.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains with a wintery mix of precipitation in the lower elevations.

Freezing rain began falling early Friday morning and is expected to continue intermittently throughout the day and over night.

Weather conditions are expected to improve Saturday and Sunday.

Motorists should consider postponing or rescheduling unnecessary driving trips Friday and Friday night.

Wind gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph Friday night with temperatures in the 20’s. That combination could result in windchill’s near 0 Friday night and early Saturday morning.



In those conditions frostbite can occur in as little as 15 minutes if your skin is not protected. Be prepared for extreme winter weather conditions Friday and Friday night.