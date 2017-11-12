[12/11/17] National Weather Service Air Stagnation Advisory
A National Weather Service Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect for much of
North Central Washington until noon Thursday…
An air stagnation advisory indicates that due to limited movement
of an air mass across the advisory area… pollution may increase
to unhealthy levels. Persons with respiratory illness should
follow their physicians advice for dealing with high levels of
air pollution.
* air quality… Air borne pollutants will likely increase this week. Regional air
quality sensors range from good to moderate however as
pollutants increase… deteriorating air quality will be possible.
* Impacts… persons with respiratory issues should follow the
advice of their physician on how to deal with poor air
quality. Outdoor burning is restricted, so please consult
with your local burn agencies for updated burn restrictions.
Affected area… from the Canadian border to the lower Yakima Valley.
Including East Slopes Northern Cascades Okanogan Highlands
Okanogan Valley Methow Valley Upper Columbia Basin
Stagnant weather conditions continue to expand and persist in Central and Eastern
Washington, prompting the Washington State Department of Ecology to extend the
Stage 1 Burn Ban in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties until further
notice.
A persistence of strong, high-pressure weather is keeping air conditions stagnant, putting
communities at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution. Fine particles from wood
smoke can easily get into people’s lungs causing heart and breathing problems.
Under a Stage 1 Burn Ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential,
agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and
other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only
adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-
burning devices are allowed.