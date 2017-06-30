National Safe Boating Council Says 4th Of July Is Highest Boating Traffic Weekend Of Summer

According to the National Safe Boating Council, the 4th of July holiday is the highest boating traffic weekend of the summer…

That was Rachel Johnson, Executive Director of the National Safe Boating Council. She says the annual National Wear It! Boating Safety Campaign is spearheaded by the National Safe Boating Council, utilizes partners and grassroots supporters on a national level…

Last year, 76% of fatal boating accidents were drowning, and of those– 85% were not wearing a life jacket.

And, she adds, statistics show that the highest rate of fatal boating accidents occur with male adults…

The National Wear It! Campaign offers these tips:

Read the label on your life jacket, choose a life jacket that fits, and inspect I periodically for rips, tears and hols, as well as damage to seams, zippers and buckles.

Do you plan to be on a boat this 4th of July weekend?

If so, this advice is for you…

For more information on the Wear It! Boating Safety Campaign, or for a guideline on selecting the appropriate life jacket for your needs, visit www.safeboatingcampaign.com

That link will also be on our website at kozi.com.