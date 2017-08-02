National FFA Week February 18-25 With Theme ‘Transform’

The Chelan FFA will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 18-25. This year’s theme is Transform! and it embraces more than 87 years of Chelan FFA traditions of transforming students potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 600,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Designated as National FFA Week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday is FFA Week, and runs from Saturday to Saturday. FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. The194 members of the Chelan Chapter will celebrate National FFA Week with a full slate of activities. On Saturday the 18th, members will attend a Wenatchee Wild hockey game. On Tuesday morning the 21st, the 133 greenhand members or first year members will dye their hands green as they have in Chelan since 1930. On Wednesday the 22nd, members will be sporting their chapter T-shirts and have a visit from the State FFA Officer Team. On Thursday members will join for a Pizza Lunch. The week wraps up on Friday the 24th, the Chelan FFA invites you to attend our Community Appreciation Dinner at 5:30 pm in the Chelan High School Commons, free to the public as our way of thanking the Chelan Valley for 87 years of support. A cake and ice cream reception will follow the dinner at 6:45 and then stay for the 5th Annual Chelan FFA Alumni Benefit Auction at 7:00 pm. The Chelan FFA Officer team of President, Jessie Oules, 12; Vice President, Stephanie Olivera, 12; Secretary, Matthew Fitzpatrick, 11; Treasurer, Alex Gavin, 11; Reporter, Ashley Oswald, 11; Sentinel, Carlos Vargas, 11; IN- Club Officers, Richard Heimark and Taylor Boykin, 10; and Chapter Sweetheart, Ashlyn Sanderson,9, have planned a full week of activities to celebrate the traditions, the culture, and the people who have made the Chelan FFA what it is for the past 87 years, we ask you to join us in celebrating National FFA Week 2017.