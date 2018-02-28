[2/28/18] National FFA Week & Chelan FFA
The Chelan FFA Chapter members celebrated and participated in National FFA Week Feb. 17-24, 2018. National FFA Week embraces more than 90 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future.
Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. The Chelan Chapter celebrated National FFA Week by participating in the following activities: On Wednesday it was Green hand initiation and
Today’s FFA members are the discovers and leaders of tomorrow. The Chelan FFA plans on doing many more competitions and many other community service opportunities in the spring.
Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve