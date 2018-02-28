Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. The Chelan Chapter celebrated National FFA Week by participating in the following activities: On Wednesday it was Green hand initiation and all our first years dyed their hands green, our luncheon was on Thursday where we had hotdogs, hamburgers, and cake, and finally on Friday we wore our Chelan FFA shirts to show how much we love and support the FFA assoc iation.