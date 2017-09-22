Musgrove And Reinfeld Promoted To Sergeant And Chief Of Special Operations

A pair of Chelan County Sheriff’s Office personnel were recently promoted… one to Sergeant, the other, to Chief of Special Operations.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says it all started with the Chief of Special Operations position…

092217 CCSO Promotions 1 :13 “…sergeant Jason Reinfeld.”

The Chief of Special Operations oversees the Detectives Division, the Columbia River Drug Taskforce, Emergency Management as well as the Records Supervisor.

Sheriff Burnett says Chief Reinfeld has been with the Sheriff’s Office for about 13 years…

092217 CCSO Promotions 2 :17 “…traffic investigations as well.”

The appointment of Reinfeld opened a Sergeant position.

To fill that, Sheriff Burnett adds, they turned to a deputy who has become a familiar face in the Chelan Valley…

092217 CCSO Promotions 3 :24 “…it was a great success.”

Sheriff Burnett says promoting Chief Reinfeld and Sergeant Musgrove was a good move for the Sheriff’s Office…

092217 CCSO Promotions 4 :13 “…really good ideas.”