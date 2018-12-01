Multicultural & Martin Luther King Jr Festival At Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr. And in celebration of his life and message, the annual Multicultural and MLK Festival will be held at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. Casey Koski, Exhibits Curator at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center speaks to tomorrows festival.

Visitors will experience over 25 local multicultural groups from our community through booth displays of art, food, crafts, clothes, pictures and more with many activities geared toward children. The City of Wenatchee’s Diversity Council has been fundamental in support of the annual multicultural and MLK festival and each year, honors individuals, groups or organizations for their contributions to our community. Allison Williams, Executive Services Director for the City of Wenatchee.

This year, there is something new added to the line-up

“The Mountaintop” will be performed at the Numerica PAC this evening and starts at 730p. The Multicultural and MLK Festival at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center takes place tomorrow from 10a-3p.

