Moses Lake Man Leads Law Enforcement On High Speed Chase Tuesday Night

A 38-year-old Moses Lake felon was arrested after trying to avoid capture and leading officers on a high speed chase during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

About 5:40 p.m., Paul Gorden, a suspect being sought on felony and misdemeanor Department of Corrections warrants, was tracked by INET detectives to a home in the Larson Housing Area. Gorden fled in a full size SUV with an INET detective in pursuit. Gorden led officers on a pursuit which went from the Larson area, down Highway 17 to Grape Drive, through the Home Depot parking lot and an adjacent field, down Central Drive to Valley Road, then across Stratford Road, behind Big 5 Sporting Goods, then north on Stratford Road. Officers stopped chasing the vehicle because Gorden was driving so recklessly.

After the pursuit was called off, Gorden’s vehicle ran into a fence in the 4300 block of Stratford Road near Maple Drive and Gorden fled on foot. He was caught a short time later by a Moses Lake police officer.

During the pursuit, Gorden drove at high speeds in the opposite lanes of several of the roads and with his headlights off. Gorden’s vehicle did strike at least two other vehicles near Stratford and State Route 17, and caused other property damage along the way. Nobody was seriously injured.

Gorden is lodged in the Grant County Jail for the outstanding warrants. Additional charges are pending.