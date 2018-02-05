Morel Mushroom Permits Are Now Available

If you are a fan of morel mushrooms, your’re in luck.

It’s harvest time and permits to gather the gourmet mushrooms on the Okanogan-Wenatchee Okanogan National Forest are now avalilabe…

That’s Debbie Kelly, Public Affaris Specialist with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest…

If you’re harvesting mushrooms for personal use, you don’t need a permit…

You can learn more about mushroom harvesting online at www.fs.usda.gov/okawen

Due to potential hazards, no mushroom harvesting will be allowed this year in the Uno Peak Fire area near Manson.

If you have any questions about local mushroom hunting, contact the Chelan Ranger District at 682-4900.