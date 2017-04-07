More Details Released On Aircraft Wreckage Found Near Wells Dam

Photo Courtesy Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released more details on the aircraft wreckage found near Wells Dam Sunday evening- including the names of the pilots who were found deceased at the scene.

The pilots have been identified as 48 year old Eric Sarchet, of Everett, and 70 year old Bonnie Wallace, of Central Point, Oregon.

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, told KOZI that the original call came in Saturday evening after the pair was overdue…

Gjesdal says it’s still unclear exactly where the flight was heading, and initial reports stated they could have been headed towards north Douglas County, or Okanogan County…

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the cause of that crash.