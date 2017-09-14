More Details On The Death Of A Chelan County Jail Inmate

An Okanogan man, being held in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center after being arrested for shoplifting at the Chelan WalMart, died unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30pm, Rivercom Dispatch received a 911 call from the justice center requesting emergency medical services for an inmate who wasn’t breathing. CPR was initiated by jail staff.

Three minutes after receiving the call, EMS arrived at the jail and continued resuscitation measures, which were unsuccessful.

The deceased has been identified as Jeremy Lavender, a 31 year old male from Okanogan, Washington. Family members have been notified and the Chelan County Coroners office will conduct an autopsy.

When arrested on September 3rd by Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies, on suspicion of shoplifting, Lavender was reportedly carrying small amounts of methamphetamine and heroin.

The north central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating the death. The Wenatchee Police Department is the lead agency.

More information is expected as the investigation continues.