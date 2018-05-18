[5/18/18] More Details From Chelan Golf Course Burglary
Posted in Law Enforcement
On Wednesday, for the second time in as many weeks, a burglary was discovered at the Chelan Municipal Golf Course…
1
That’s Sergeant Chris Foreman with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office…
2
Sergeant Foreman says any evidence found from the ditched U-haul truck will compliment the video evidence recorded during the burglary…
3
We’ve also posted those photos on our website- kozi.com and on our KOZI Facebook Page.
If you recognize the pair- you are asked to call the non-emergency number for RiverCom Dispatch: 663-9911.
Sergeant Foreman says detectives believe there are three involved in the burglary – the two caught on video, and a third who may have been driving the U-haul truck, or a city truck taken during the burglary…
4