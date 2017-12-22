More Details Emerging From Wednesday’s Shooting In Okanogan

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night, December 20. Deputies responded to a home in Okanogan just after midnight to a reported shooting. At the scene they located 47 year old Daniel C. Allard, of Okanogan, who had been shot by his wife, Sharon A. Allard.

The case is still under investigation and Detectives will be executing a search warrant at the residence.

Sharon A. Allard was transported to the Okanogan County Jail and booked for Attempted Murder 1st Degree.

Daniel C. Allard was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital and then airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

Detectives believe there was an argument between the pair before Sharon armed herself with a pistol, and called her husband into the room and shot him once.

Another subject, who was in the home at the time of the shooting, called 911 to report the incident.

Once investigation is completed more information will be released.