More Details Coming From Recent Chelan County Cold Case Arrest

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, reported earlier this week that an arrest had been made in connection to a 1982 cold case, in which a Cashmere resident went missing and was never found.

On July 18, 1982, 30 year old Stephen Smith was reported by family members as a missing person. His 1966 Pontiac Tempest was found abandoned several days after his disappearance.

Last Friday, authorities arrested Bernard Swaim as a person of interest in the case. Three days later, a second arrest was made.

57 year old Dawn Soles, of Leavenworth, was arrested for first degree murder.

According to a Press Release from Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Soles was married to and had a child with the victim before their divorce. Stephen Smith was granted sole custody of their child, while Dawn Soles was given supervised visitation only.

Soles later married Bernard Swaim, and authorities believe the pair traveled to Cashmere with a plan and intent to murder Smith.

Sheriff Burnett says in this particular case, it came down to someone providing key information…

030817 Cold Case Arrests 1 :49 “…conclusion of an investigation.”

Stephen Smith’s remains have never been found, but, Burnett says, he is hopeful that other evidence will lead to the recovery…

030817 Cold Case Arrests 2 1:09 “…how this plays out.”

When asked about other cold cases in Chelan County, Sheriff Burnett says there are a few that come to mind…

030817 Cold Case Arrests 3 1:06 “…so very troubling.”