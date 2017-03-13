Moratoriums On Data Processing Facilities And Cargo Containers In Entiat

The City of Entiat enacted a pair of moratoriums last month- that will halt the addition of new data processing facilities as well as cargo containers in the city.

Entiat Mayor, Keith Vradenburg, tells KOZI one moratorium will temporarily suspend permitting of new data processing facilities and associated components such as telecommunications and storage systems…

The 2nd moratorium, Vradenburg says, will give the city’s Planning Department an opportunity to research cargo containers, and complete an inventory of those existing…

