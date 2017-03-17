Monday Is Last Day To Make Nominations For Manson School’s Blue And White Awards

Monday is the deadline to nominate a Manson School District staffmember who has made an impact on the lives of students, parents and the community…

031717 Blue White Awards 1 :10 “…staff members for consideration.”

That’s Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton. He’s talking about the upcoming Annual Blue & White Awards…

031717 Blue White Awards 2 :34 “…wonderful staff members.”

Nominations are due one week from today; Monday, March 20th.

And, Charlton says, nominating someone is easy…

031717 Blue White Awards 3 :21 “…for that school year.”

The Manson School Board will announce the 2016/17 Blue & White Award winners at their March 27 school board meeting.

The website to nominate someone is manson.org.