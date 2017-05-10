Monday Is Deadline To Register To Vote Ahead Of General Election Day

We’re just a little more than a month away from the November 7th General Election.

Do you know who you’re voting for? Do you know who the candidates are? Are you registered to vote?…

That’s Chelan County’s Top Election Official— Auditor, Skip Moore…

Next Monday, October 9th is the deadline for mailed and online voter registration, address changes and other updates if you want to be eligible to vote in the November 7th General Election.

Call the Chelan County Auditors Office with any questions at 667-6828.

Next week, state voters pamphlets will be mailed to every household in Washington State.

October 20th marks the start of the 18 day voting period through November 7th Election Day.

For your returned ballot to count, it must be postmarked no later than November 7th. You can also drop it at convenient drop boxes throughout the county, including behind Chelan City Hall. They lock that box at precisely 8pm on November 7th.