Moderate Burn Ban In Effect In Chelan County, Which Means Outdoor Fires Must Be In Fire Pit

By this weekend, daytime high is forecasted only in the 50’s and 60’s.

You may be tempted to rekindle the fireplace. That’s fine, as long as it’s inside.

Outdoor fires are prohibited county wide…

060717 Outdoor Burning 1 :21 “…walls of the ring.”

That’s Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker.

In late May, on the recommendation of the Chelan County Fire Advisory Board, Chelan County Commissioners designated Chelan County as a moderate fire hazzard area, restricitng travel and outdoor fires within the unincorporated areas of the county, including all fire districts…

060717 Outdoor Burning 2 :08 “…those in past years.”

Baker says the Advisory Board considered extending the start of the annual burn ban, but thought better of it…

060717 Outdoor Burning 3 :21 “…so, took that action.”

Baker said the outdoor fire ban will remain in effect until conditions change…

060717 Outdoor Burning 4 :14 “…as conditions merit that.”

If you have any questions about what is allowed and what is prohibited, please contact your local fire district prior to building a fire.

Remember, you can be held criminally and financially responsible for any fire you start, intentionally or accidently.