Mitchell Fire Update

Firefighters are hoping to make significant progress on the 659 acre Mitchell Fire Friday morning, in advance of a Red Flag Warning that is up for the area this afternoon through 9 pm tonight. Fire Information Officer Michael Krueger says the main focus continues to be the northern flank of the fire burning southeast of Orondo. with mixed vegetation, scrub trees and sage retaining fuels that could spark up in the event of higher winds. Level 2 evacuation notices remain in place for a number of residences in the Badger Mountain area, east to Ski Hill Road and north from Road 2 SW to Pine Canyon.