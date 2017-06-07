Mitchell Fire causes delays for those traveling on Hwy 2/97

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command of the Mitchell Fire, burning southeast of Orondo. The latest update put the fire at 600 acres, with the fire well contained on three sides. Firefighters will concentrate their efforts on the north flank, with dozers and crews working on it this morning, with an air attack expected later today. The fire was first reported yesterday afternoon. It is burning in steep terrain, and has been fueled by mainly tall grasses. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for 72 residences on the west side of Badger Mountain Road. No structures have been lost. The fire broke out yesterday afternoon.

Expect delays traveling on Highway 2/97 south of Orondo; Link route 20 will also be affected.