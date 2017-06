Missing Glissader’s Body Recovered From Aasgard Pass Sunday

Chelan County Mountain Rescue Members recovered the body of 19 year old Benjamin Gore, who disappeared into a crevasse while glissading down Aasgard Pass earlier this month.

Rich Magnussen, Emergency Management Specialist with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, told KOZI the delay in that recovery was due to snow depth and fast moving water…

062617 Aasgard Pass Recovery :53 “…bring him off the mountain.”