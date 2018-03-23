Military And Overseas Ballots For April 24 Special Election Will Hit Mail Today

Voting is coming right up for the April 24th Special Election…

1

That’s Auditor Skip Moore. Chelan County’s top election official.



He says it will be another two weeks before registered voters living within the districts receive their ballots.

But military and overseas ballots need to go out a bit earlier…

2

Auditor Moore said in Chelan County, there are just three ballot issues to be decided.

The Wenatchee School District, Manson Parks and Chelan County Fire District 7…

3

Manson residents are being asked to approve a three year parks levy, costing 23 cents or less per $1,000 of assessed value. If approved, it replaces an expiring Maintenance & Operations levy without an increase.

Chelan Fire and Rescue commissioners are requesting a permanent 43% increase in tax collection from the current 92cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $1.32 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Both Manson Parks and Chelan Fire requests are levys, meaning they require a simple majority for passage. That’s 50% plus one vote.

If you would like to update your voter registration, you have until Monday, March 26 to do so online or by mail. Walk in voter registration deadline is through April 16th at Chelan County Auditor’s Office.

Ballots will be mailed to Chelan County voters no later than Friday, April 6.