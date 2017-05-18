Mia Ledbetter Memorial Golf Tournament Will Help A Family With A Child At Children’s Hospital

If you enjoy golfing, and helping a good cause– you are invited to the 1st Annual Mia Ledbetter Memorial Golf Tournament at Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff Deputy, Adam Musgrove, who is spearheading the event…

You can learn more about Mia at the Mia Ledbetter Memorial Foundation website…

Again, the 1st annual Mia Ledbetter Memorial Golf Tournament is Sunday, May 21st at Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee.

That website again is miasmovingmountains.com