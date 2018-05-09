Methow River Meeting

A meeting is set for Thursday afternoon in Twisp to discuss what to do about the continuing erosion of the Methow River bank that has caused a short segment of Twisp’s one-year-old Community Trail in Twisp Park to slip into the river. Twisp Public Works Director Andrew Denham is worried that if the erosion continues, it could eventually threaten Highway 20.

Most of the erosion occurred last spring. But Denham says about 100 feet of riverbank has been lost in the past two years near the Community Covenant Church on the north end of Twisp, and more erosion could threaten a gazebo behind the church, two nearby homes, and possibly the Highway. In addition, more erosion in town could threaten more of the trail – which was built last fall after years of planning – as well as a sewer main that runs below the park.

Attending the meeting will be representatives from the State Departments of Transportation, Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife, and Ecology; the Colville Confederated Tribes, the Yakama Nation, Okanogan County, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers; Twisp town officials, and several private landowners.