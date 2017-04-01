Methow Mineral Withdrawal Open for 90 Day Public Comment

The Bureau of Land Management announced last week the release of a 20-year mineral withdrawal proposal in the upper Methow River drainage.

The Withdrawal proposal includes roughly 340, 000 acres of National Forest land on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

National Forest Public Affairs Officer, Holly Krake, tells us more about what, exactly, that means…

010417 Methow Withdrawal 1 :47 “…register for consideration.”

Last week’s announcement of the mineral withdrawal Federal Register, Krake adds, begins the official start of the public comment period as well…

010417 Methow Withdrawal 2 :38 “…mineral withdrawal entails.”

Written comments should be sent to Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State Office, PO Box 2965, Portland OR 97208.

That address is also posted on our website at KOZI.COM