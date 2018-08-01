Methow Conservancy Monthly Program Is Focused On Water Rights With Methow Water Shed Council

If you’re concerned or just interested in water rights, you should plan to attending Tuesday’s Methow Conservancy Program in Twisp hosted by the Methow Water Shed Council and the Conservancy…

1

That’s Mary Kiesau, Education Director for the Methow Conservancy…

2

Even if you don’t have water rights, Tuesday’s program will explain confusing but important Methow issue so you can be an informed citizen.

Again, the Methow Conservancy First Tuesday Program will actually be on the second Tuesday, January 9th. Doors open at 6:30 pm at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.

This is a free program, and everybody is invited.