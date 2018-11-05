Memorial Day Weekend Is Just Around The Corner

We are 2 weeks away from the unofficial kick of to the Chelan summer tourist season by way of Memorial Day Weekend.

Monday, May 28 is Memorial Day- that means, we can expect an influx of visitors by Thursday, May 24.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says his office is preparing for the weekend- and is also looking at spending less for the 2018 Memorial Day weekend…

050818 CCSO Memorial Day 1 :50 “…trying to manage that.”

According the the Accuweather forecast- weather in Chelan over Memorial Day weekend is expected to fair, with partly sunny days and temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Sheriff Burnett says that although they never know what to expect with the big holiday weekend- weather is usually a huge factor…

050818 CCSO Memorial Day 2 :37 “…so it just really depends.”