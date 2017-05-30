Memorial Day Recap Points To Mostly Civil Celebrating In Chelan

A preliminary review of Memorial Day weekend points to a more civil celebration than years past…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, who has made a habit of stopping by the KOZI studios on Memorial Day to provide a recap of the holiday weekend…

Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief, Tim Lemon echos Sheriff Burnett’s thoughts…

In fact, Chief Lemon says Chelan Fire & Rescue only rolled out on 17 calls…

Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker says call volume was down as well…

Chief Baker says there was one brush fire over the weekend, but firefighters kept it contained to just a quarter of an acre.

We, here at KOZI, would like to say a hearty thank you to all first responders for keeping us safe over the Memorial Holiday weekend.