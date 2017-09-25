Meetings For This Week – Including Chelan City Council On Tuesday

The Chelan City Council has a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 6pm at Chelan City Hall.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, says he believes much of the meeting will be spent talking about the Comprehensive Plan Update…

1

That’s Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, talking about Tuesday night’s Chelan Council meeting, at which time, Chelan Council will deliberate the Comprehensive Plan Update Package that has been presented to them by staff.

Tuesday night’s agenda says there will be just deliberation, no action taken at this week’s meeting.

Other meetings:

Bridgeport School Last Monday @ 6PM @ Elem Library

Pateros School Last Monday @ 6PM @ School Library

Manson School 4th Monday @ 7PM @ Elem Library

Brewster School 4th Monday @ 7 @ HS Library

Three Rivers Hospital Tuesday @ 8AM @ McKinley Conference Room

Lake Chelan Hospital Tuesday @ 1:30PM

Chelan City Council 2nd / 4th Tuesday @ 6PM @ City Hall

Lk Chelan School 2nd / 4th Tuesday 6PM @ District Office

Twisp Town Council 2nd / 4th Tuesday @ 5:30PM @ Town Hall

Methow Valley School 2nd / 4th Wednesday @ 5:30 PM

Manson Chamber Last Wednesday @ 8:30AM @ Mt View Lodge

Entiat City Council 2nd / 4th Thursday @ 7PM @ Council Chambers