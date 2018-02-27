Miss Lake Chelan Scholarship Program is March 10th, Saturday at 6pm  in the CHS Performing Arts Center Tickets: Adults $12 Students $6   Presale tickets available on March 1st @ LC Chamber of Commerce

Meet the 2018 Miss Lake Chelan Contestants

Abigail Martin

Abigail is the daughter of Rachel and Dave Martin. She is on the school varsity tennis team, and played two years of varsity volleyball. Abigail serves as the president of an American Sign Language club at Wenatchee Valley College, and volunteers in the special needs classroom here at CHS. Abigail worked at the Lakeview Drive in for two years. In her spare time, she enjoys rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking, and singing. After graduation, she plans to major in biology and minor in American Sign Language.

Abigail‘s favorite TV show is Greys Anatomy and her favorite movie is My Girl. Her favorite song is “In My Life” by the Beatles and her favorite novel is The Help by Kathryn Stockett. She is most inspired by her sister Stephanie and her most treasured keepsake is a mixed CD Stephanie made for her.

Abigail‘s favorite thing to do in Chelan, besides Miss Lake Chelan, is to spend time at the lake and go boating with her friends in the summer. Her proudest moment in life was helping create an American Sign Language club at WVC called “Sounds of Silence“. The purpose of the club is to bridge the gap between the Deaf and Hearing communities by doing things like silent dinner nights and Deaf bowling nights. If Abigail could trade places with anyone for a day, she would trade places with a special needs girl she works with to understand how she views the world. Abigail believes she should represent Chelan because she has lived here her entire life and loves to interact with new people. She has a very outgoing personality and has dreamed of becoming Miss Lake Chelan since her sister Stephanie Whilhelmi won 1st runner up in 2006.

Rosa Lopez Barboza

Rosa is the daughter of Reyna and Alejandro. Rosa is president of the Interact Club, Junior Class secretary and runs Cross Country and Track. Rosa keeps busy as a runner, employee/intern of Chelan Fresh and attending at least one Rotary meeting each month. In her spare time, she enjoys running, paddle boarding on the lake, watching stand-up comedy, and spending time with her old brother, Bryan.

After graduation, Rosa plans to attend a four-year University to major in Midwifery and hopes to come back to the valley and work as a midwife. Her favorite TV show is Black-ish and her favorite movie is Instructions Not Included. Her favorite song is “Must Be Nice” by G-Eazy and her favorite novel is “I Can’t Make This Up Life Lessons” by Kevin Hart. She is most inspired by her parents and her most treasured keepsake is a heart-shaped ring her mom gifted her.

Rosa’s favorite thing to do in Chelan, besides spending time with her family at the lake, is watching the Fourth of July fireworks show. Her proudest moment in life was getting an internship at the Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster this past summer where she worked with a midwife and a couple nurses. Rosa learned basic tasks around the hospital and enjoyed talking to patients; especially if they were pregnant. Rosa learned about this opportunity through Mrs. Carpenter in her Human Body System class. This internship was provided by Eastern Washington University through a program called “Project H.O.P.E.”. If Rosa could trade places with anyone for a day, she would trade places with Shakira. Rosa believes she is a very involved student, in and out of school, and good leader for the younger kids in the community. She would be honored to represent the Chelan Valley as Miss Lake Chelan.

Gabi Navarro

Gabi Navarro is the daughter of Manuel and Michelle Navarro. Gabi is the co-captain of the Chelan High School’s cheer squad, the junior class ASB Vice President, and secretary for FBLA. She mentors two freshman girls in the Academic Success program, is on the Student Action Leadership Team at her church and volunteers regularly in Sunday School. Some of Gabi’s hobbies include dancing, baking, and painting. After graduation, she plans to attend Gonzaga or Whitworth Universities, where she will become an elementary school teacher.

Gabi’s favorite show is New Girl, and her favorite movies are Save the Last Dance, and Lilo and Stitch. One of her favorite songs is “Better Together,” by her favorite artist Jack Johnson, and her favorite book is “So B It” by Sarah Weeks. Gabi’s biggest inspiration is dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez, and her most treasured item is a jewelry set she got from her grandmother.

In Chelan, Gabi’s favorite things to do are driving with friends along the south shore and swimming in the lake. Her proudest moment in life was when she became a counselor at her diabetes camp. If Gabi could trade places with anyone, she would choose Ellen Fisher. Gabi believes she would represent the community well because she loves her small town, and she is very involved, so she would love to continue being a strong role model for everyone.

Sierra Rothlisberger

Sierra is the daughter of Marty and Christie Rothlisberger. She is the Junior Class President, and plays on the varsity volleyball and varsity tennis teams. Sierra is part of the Student Action Leadership Team, and serves at RealLife Church on Sunday mornings. In her spare time, she enjoys watercolor painting, baking, and hiking. After graduation, Sierra plans to major in Interior Design at Washington State University.

Sierra’s favorite TV show is Fixer Upper, and her favorite movie is Napoleon Dynamite. Her favorite song is “Indescribable” by Chris Tomlin, and her favorite novel is “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult. She is most inspired by her mom, and her most treasured keepsake is a ring that was given to her by her mom.

Sierra’s favorite thing to do in the Chelan Valley is to float on the lake in the summertime. Her proudest moment in life is when she was able to go on a high school mission trip as a 6th grader. If Sierra could trade places with anyone for a day, she would trade places with Joanna Gaines. Sierra feels she should represent the Chelan Valley because she loves the city of Chelan and its people. She believes she leads by example in both the school and the community.

Lucy Bordner

Lucy is the daughter of Burke and Jennifer Bordner. She is involved in year-round sports (soccer, basketball and track), helped start up the club “Todos United”, is an officer for Med Club and Todos United, and is a full time Running Start student. In the summers, Lucy has worked for The Lookout and Slidewaters. In her spare time, Lucy enjoys drawing, traveling, watching movies, and going on walks with her dog. After graduation, Lucy plans to double major in graphic design and illustrated design.

Lucy’s favorite TV show is The Middle and her favorite movie is Spirit. Her favorite song is “Hills and Valleys” by Tauren Wells. She is most inspired by her grandma who is battling cancer because of her amazing attitude, perseverance, and outlook on life. Lucy’s most treasured keepsake is her childhood stuffed animal.

Lucy’s favorite thing to do in the Lake Chelan area is going boating with her family in the summer. Her proudest moment in life has been helping and serving people that are less fortunate in Mexico and Puerto Rico on mission trips the past two summers. During the trips they visited orphanages, spent time at a nursing home, painted houses, and helped clean up schools. Lucy feels she would represent the Lake Chelan area well because she loves the way the lake unites and brings people together and wants to reflect that to benefit her community. She believes she is a great role model and has a great desire to bring her community together.

Aislinn Davis

Aislinn is the daughter of Charlotte Davis and Stephen Davis. Aislinn is the current Reporter for her FFA club; she is a member of the football cheer squad and is on the track team in the spring. Aislinn has been a part of the Lake Chelan Community Choir and the CHS Blackhorn Drama Guild. She also likes to babysit children in the Chelan Valley. In her spare time, Aislinn enjoys drawing, singing, reading books, and camping.

After graduation, Aislinn plans to go to a four-year college in hopes of becoming a firefighter.

Aislinn’s favorite TV show is The Crown and her favorite movie is The Wizard of OZ. Her favorite song is “Sweet is the Melody” by Aselin Debison and her favorite novel is Between the Lines by Jodi Picoult. Aislinn is most inspired by her mom and her most treasured keepsake is a memory box that she keeps precious memories in.

Aislinn’s favorite thing to do in the Chelan Valley, besides swimming in the lake, is to go star gazing at night.

Her proudest moment in life was winning Reserve Grand Champion 2016 at the Chelan County Fair with her goat, Dale. If Aislinn could trade places with anyone for a day it would be Queen Elizabeth II. Aislinn feels she should represent the Chelan Valley because she loves it here, calls Chelan her home, and her family has been a part of Chelan for generations. She believes she is a good role model and that she can represent her community in a wonderful way, because she loves the Chelan Valley.