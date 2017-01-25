Meet Steven Saugen and Marco Aurilio- Two New Chelan Firefighters

From Chelan Fire District 7:

Chelan Fire and Rescue would like to introduce two of the six new recruit firefighters. Please help us welcome aboard Firefighter/EMT Marco Aurilio and Steven Saugen. We will introduce the other four in the weeks to come.

Recruit Firefighter/EMT Steven Saugen

Steven was raised in Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island, graduated from Seattle Pacific University with a BA in Communication and Latin American Studies. Currently lives in Plain Washington (near Lake Wenatchee) with his wife and 3 boys. For the last eight years Steve has been a volunteer with Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue and has been a small business owner since 1997 working in construction and environmental studies. Steven earned his EMT certification in 2002 and have been active through the local ambulance service, Ski Patrol at Stevens Pass and the Fire Department. Steven enjoy family time hiking, camping, climbing, riding motorcycles, swimming and skiing.

Recruit Firefighter/EMT Marco Aurilio

Marco Aurilio was born in Medford, Massachusetts, near Paul Revere’s ride route, and grew up through high school with his family in the Boston area. After graduating Metropolitan State University in Denver, CO with a BS (Microbiology/Chemistry) and EMT Certification, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry and began volunteer firefighting in 2008, most recently as a Lieutenant with Chelan County Fire District 3 (Leavenworth). Marco currently lives in Leavenworth, WA with his wife Danelle and three children, enjoys the outdoors with his family as well as coaching youth sports such as soccer and ice hockey.