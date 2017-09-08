Meet Asa – The Latest Addition To Chelan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has added their first ever female dog to their K9 unit.

Deputy Brad Norton brought Asa home last week, and will now prepare for working in the field.

Sergeant Bruce Long, K9 Supervisor for Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, shares more on the newest member of the K9 unit…

080817 CCSO K9 Asa 1 :28 “…hopefully by november 1st.”

Sergeant Long said Asa will be a Patrol dog…

080817 CCSO K9 Asa 2 :29 “…office does with k9s.”

Asa will make the 5th dog for Chelan County Sheriff’s Office…

080817 CCSO K9 Asa 3 :20 “…and rescue dog spur.”