Master Gardener Conference In Wenatchee- Registration Now Open

If you’ve got a green thumb, you’re probably chomping at the bit to start working on your garden.

While we are waiting for the weather to cooperate, you might want to consider signing up for this fall’s Master Gardener Conference in Wenatchee…

That’s Jennifer Marquis, Coordinator for the Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program…

Early online registration is underway right now at www.sharingourroots.org …

Again that website to register for, or learn more about this fall’s Master Gardener Conference in Wenatchee, is www.sharingourroots.org.