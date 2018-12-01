Martin Luther King Jr Day Is Free Parks Day For Washington State Parks

Just a reminder that Monday, January 15th- Martin Luther King Jr Day- is a free State Parks Day in Washington State.

You can take advantage of State Parks Free Day by getting out and sampling a new park, or visiting an old favorite AND, consider supporting the state recreation lands by purchasing a Discover Pass.

The Discover Pass provides a whole year of vehicle access to millions of acres of parks, trails and water access sites, including wildlife viewing areas on state managed recreation lands.

Free Parks Days are offered only in State Parks- the Discover Pass is still required when visiting lands managed by Department of Fish & Wildlife, or Department of Natural Resources.

For more information about the State Park Free days, and the Discover Pass, visit online WashingtonStateParks.us