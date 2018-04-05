March Students of the Month for Chelan Middle School

Each Month, Students from Chelan Middle School are selected by their teachers for exceling in the classroom.

Here are the Chelan Middle School Students of the Month from March. GO PIRATES!

Malie Benson, Ryker Savage, Gage Burdick, Miriam Andrade, Jamie Bekel, Maleigh Peterson, Jenson Hill, Tate Sandoval, Joey Gasper, Miriam Andrade, Joslynn Simmons, Giovanna Arellano, Martin Zamora, Lily Hill, Ashley Perez, Celia Polley, Deisy Avila, Brandon Wolf, Mimi Flowers.