March Is Red Cross Month

Since 1943, every US president has designated the month of March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world…

That’s Megan Snow, Executive Director of the greater Inland Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross, headquartered in Wenatchee…

Learn more about Red Cross Month at their website: redcross.org – or give them a call at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)