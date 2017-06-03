March Is American Red Cross Month

030317 Red Cross Month 1 :20 “…time of year.”

That’s Megan Snow, Executive Director of the Greater Inland Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross.

She says people often don’t realize just how much the American Red Cross does…

030317 Red Cross Month 2 :57 “…to get to know.”

This month- during American Red Cross Month- you are encouraged to give blood, volunteer, take a class, or donate.

You can find more at www.redcross.org.