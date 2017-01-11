Manson’s Joe Strecker Is Named WIAA’s Student Athlete Of The Month

Manson High School student athlete, Joe Strecker, was selected as the WIAA Spotlight Athlete of the month. This honor is given to one student athlete per month across all classifications. Joe is an exceptional football player who embodies what it means to be a student athlete.To read more about Joe and his journey please visit http://wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?secid=1081