Manson’s Fire Chief Returns From Grant Funding Peer Review For FEMA

Manson’s Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, recently spent a week participating in Peer Review for FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighter Grant Program.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program was established in 2001 and has helped firefighters and other first responders to obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources needed to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

Manson 5’s Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, says he was one of roughly 240 other fire service representatives who reviewed a total of 5,000 grant applications…

012417 Manson Fire Chief 1 :51 “…to make it through there.”

And, this is not Baker’s first rodeo. This year marked his fifth time involved in the FEMA peer review process.

Baker says being involved in peer review helps him when it comes time to write grants for his department…

012417 Manson Fire Chief 2 :45 “…ask for it in our levy.”