Manson’s Eddie Sarmiento Places 3rd At Tonasket Cross Country Meet

Tonasket, Sept 28th

Trojans proved once again their tenacity and diligence of working hard meeting 7 schools at Tonasket High School this Thursday, September 28th. Manson field a solid middle school team including Eli Willard, Rex Torgesen, Jesus Portillo, Hugo Lopez, Kate England, and Emely Valencia. With 13 entries for the middle school, Manson was well represented.

On the high school side, the girls were down two runners due to scheduling conflicts, but Libbey Ireland and Grace Cullison performed their best with finishes placing well. On the boy’s side, Eddie Sarmiento lead the pack placing 3rd, followed by Connor Torgesen, Jonathon Sarmiento and Jose Vazquez.

Manson has two meets next week traveling to Chelan’s Invite, Tuesday, October 3rd and Saturday, October 7th to Leavenworth.