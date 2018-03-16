Manson’s Avid Castro, Is Named Regional Classified Employee Of The Year

Recognized for going above and beyond, a Manson Elementary School Para educator was recognized by the North Central Education Service District as the Classified School Employee of the Year…

That’s Sariann Meredith, Certification Specialist with the Education Service District…

Castro was nominated by her supervisor, Keitlyn Watson for her outstanding collaborative spirit and ability to lead by example. Watson wrote: “Avid is a professional, an inspiration to kids and adults, and has a passion for her work that is unmatched. She is willing to do whatever is best for kids and puts that at the forefront of her work. We are so lucky to have Avid at our school, serving our kids.”

Castro has been with the Manson School District for 17 years, 13 of which she’s served as a bilingual Para educator. She is currently working toward obtaining her AA degree in early Childhood Education.

Castro was selected by a committee as the 2018 recipient. She will now represent the North Central Education Service District in the statewide selection process.

The North Central Education Service District is a resource to the 29 school districts within the four-county service area, providing tools to meet the needs of individual schools and districts.

Congratulations to Manson Elementary Para educator, Avid Castro – the Regional 2018 Certified School Employee of the Year for Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant Counties 29 school districts.