Manson’s Annual Free Community Chili & Pozole Feed Is This Thursday

Come on now– who doesn’t like chili – and who doesn’t like the Manson Trojans?

Put them together on the same night- and you have a winning combination…

013118 Manson Chili Feed 1

That’s Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton…

013118 Manson Chili Feed 2

He’s convinced me.. Why don’t you join us Thursday evening as we celebrate Senior Night at the Manson High School Basketball game in Manson.

The chili and pozole feed, which includes corn bread, chips, salsa, carrots and a cookie will get underway at 5 and last until 7.



There will be guided tours of the new band, shop and art areas from 5-7.

The tip off for the Manson Lady Trojans is 6- followed by the boys at 7:30– unless, of course the Lady Trojans go into four overtimes again, like they did last night in Soap Lake.