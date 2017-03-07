Manson Woman Found Deceased In Her Home- Son Arrested On Charges Of Homicide

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit, along with Washington State Patrol Crime Lab are investigating the death of 56 Maria Ocampo, who was found deceased in her home in Manson Friday evening.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, told KOZI that her 25 year old son, Rafael Ocampo has been booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail for her murder…

Burnett says the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was called in to help the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation in order to get an accurate picture of what exactly happened…

The next steps, Burnett says, will involve the Prosecutors office…

Rafael Ocampo is being held in Chelan County Regional Jail for the charge of murder in the 1st degree and for violating a no contact order.

An autopsy for Maria Ocampo is scheduled for this Wednesday afternoon.

KOZI will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we are able to confirm them.