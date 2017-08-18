Manson Welcomes New Football Coach, Gears Up For Fall Sports

Manson Football got underway Wednesday with their first practice of the season…the first under the Trojan’s new head coach, Joey Johanson…

081817 Trojan Fall Sports 1 :13 “…teeth as a head coach.”

That’s Eric Sivertson, Athletic Director for Manson School District.

He says Johanson replaced former head coach, Scott Ward, who served as head coach of the Trojans for 6 years…

081817 Trojan Fall Sports 2 :24 “…excited about that program.”

Sivertson says games for all fall sports is not far off…

081817 Trojan Fall Sports 3 1:07 “… to be a really great meet..”

For more on Manson Trojan athletics, including schedules- visit the schools website at manson.org.